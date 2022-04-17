Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SDIG) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Stronghold Digital Mining’s (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 18th. Stronghold Digital Mining had issued 6,687,305 shares in its IPO on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $127,058,795 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $4.84 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55). Equities analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.