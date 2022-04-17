Context Therapeutics Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Context Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 18th. Context Therapeutics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Context Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. ThinkEquity began coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Context Therapeutics stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04. Context Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a selective potent antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as ovarian, uterine (endometrial), and breast cancers.

