Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Senior Officer Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 25,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total value of C$431,250.00.

Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 5,400 shares of Galaxy Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total value of C$91,832.94.

Shares of GLXY stock opened at C$16.19 on Friday. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$13.26 and a 12 month high of C$43.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3.68.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

