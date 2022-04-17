Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 155,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 144,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Rio2 from C$0.93 to C$1.63 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$200.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

