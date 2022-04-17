Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 219.80 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 223.05 ($2.91). 374,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 513,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233 ($3.04).

The firm has a market cap of £157.53 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 199.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 257.76.

In related news, insider James McCarthy acquired 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £5,003.20 ($6,519.68). Also, insider David Allmond purchased 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 231 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £100,485 ($130,942.14). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 49,068 shares of company stock worth $11,321,948.

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Lab21 Products, IT-IS International, and Primerdesign segments.

