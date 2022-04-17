GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Stock Price Down 2.8%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.25 and last traded at C$9.40. 11,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 46,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.67.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$209.75 million and a PE ratio of -14.94.

GreenPower Motor ( CVE:GPV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

