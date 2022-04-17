GYG (LON:GYG) Stock Price Up 9.2%

GYG plc (LON:GYG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.46). Approximately 291,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 86,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.42).

The stock has a market cap of £16.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

GYG Company Profile

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

