GYG (LON:GYG) Stock Price Up 9.2%

GYG plc (LON:GYG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.46). Approximately 291,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 86,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.42).
The stock has a market cap of £16.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
GYG Company Profile (LON:GYG)
Featured Stories
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for GYG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.