Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) were up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

