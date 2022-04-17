Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.44 and last traded at $66.48. 4,718,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 7,187,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

