Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Trading Down 4.1%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01). 12,990,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 16,354,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.49 ($0.01).
The company has a market cap of £9.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.32.
Coro Energy Company Profile (LON:CORO)
