EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Stock Price Up 2.4%

EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 12,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$7.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.79.

About EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM)

EnGold Mines Ltd. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 25,750 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GWR Resources Inc and changed its name to EnGold Mines Ltd.

