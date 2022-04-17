EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Stock Price Up 2.4%

EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 12,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$7.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.79.
About EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM)
