MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Stock Price Down 0.2%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €186.35 ($202.55) and last traded at €186.95 ($203.21). Approximately 324,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €187.35 ($203.64).
The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion and a PE ratio of 26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €182.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €197.85.
About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK)
Featured Stories
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.