MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Stock Price Down 0.2%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €186.35 ($202.55) and last traded at €186.95 ($203.21). Approximately 324,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €187.35 ($203.64).

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion and a PE ratio of 26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €182.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €197.85.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.