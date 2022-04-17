K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Senior Officer Warren Uyen Sells 5,000 Shares

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Warren Uyen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$737,100.

Warren Uyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Warren Uyen sold 29,300 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total transaction of C$264,842.70.

On Monday, April 4th, Warren Uyen sold 8,600 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total transaction of C$79,161.28.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Warren Uyen sold 40,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total transaction of C$322,120.00.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

