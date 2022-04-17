WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 28,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 534,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94.
About WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (WXXWY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.