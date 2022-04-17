WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 28,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 534,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

