WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.77 and last traded at $42.78. Approximately 63,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 127,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 399,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,531 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,409,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,365,000.

