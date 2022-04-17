ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Trading Up 0.9%

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) were up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.09. Approximately 19,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04.

Get ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.