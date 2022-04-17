WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.51 and last traded at $38.51. 211,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 109,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $175,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $661,000.

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

