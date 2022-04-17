Distil (LON:DIS) Trading 10.7% Higher

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Rating) traded up 10.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 1,140,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 539,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of £10.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.53.

Get Distil alerts:

About Distil (LON:DIS)

Distil Plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TrÃ¸ve Botanical Spirit, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Distil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.