Distil (LON:DIS) Trading 10.7% Higher

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Rating) traded up 10.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 1,140,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 539,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of £10.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.53.
