Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80.

About Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

