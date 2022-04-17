Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Shares Up 2.7%

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 169,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 196,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market cap of C$52.09 million and a P/E ratio of -95.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23.

Radisson Mining Resources Company Profile (CVE:RDS)

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company has a portfolio of three properties, which covers an area of 7,361.42 hectares. Its flagship project is the O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,838.94 hectares located in the Abitibi region, northwestern QuÃ©bec.

