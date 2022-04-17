Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Shares Down 0%

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) fell 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 6,492 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 486% from the average session volume of 1,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.52.
Loncor Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LONCF)
