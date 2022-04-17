Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading 1.4% Higher

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.14 and last traded at C$15.00. Approximately 151,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 148,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.80.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.43.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

