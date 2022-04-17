TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Trading Up 0.5%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,225.70 ($15.97) and last traded at GBX 1,220 ($15.90). 24,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 56,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,214 ($15.82).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,945 ($25.35) price objective on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,188.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,409.05.

In other news, insider Maria Luisa Cicognani acquired 1,458 shares of TBC Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,380 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £20,120.40 ($26,218.92).

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

