Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Trading Up 1.1%

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.20 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.20 ($0.29). Approximately 66,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,837,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.29).

The company has a market cap of £70.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57.

In other Accrol Group news, insider Dan Wright bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,155.07).

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

