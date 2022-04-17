Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Shares Up 2.9%

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.09. 2,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 8,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Scor in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Scor from €28.80 ($31.30) to €29.60 ($32.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.38.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

