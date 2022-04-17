Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $660.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 660 ($8.60) and last traded at GBX 1,000 ($13.03), with a volume of 4481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($13.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 931.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 889.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.23 million and a P/E ratio of 22.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

