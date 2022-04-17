Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Trading Up 0.7%

Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,854.30 ($24.16) and last traded at GBX 1,846 ($24.06). Approximately 67,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 108,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,834 ($23.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,882.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,195.78.

About Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

