Andalas Energy and Power (LON:ADL) Shares Up 21.2%

Shares of Andalas Energy and Power PLC (LON:ADL – Get Rating) shot up 21.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 820,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,958,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.
Andalas Energy and Power Company Profile (LON:ADL)
See Also
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Andalas Energy and Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andalas Energy and Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.