Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Shares Down 4.2%

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. 266,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,150,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
About Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)
BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).
