BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Trading Down 0.4%

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 528 ($6.88) and last traded at GBX 530 ($6.91). 63,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 199,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 532 ($6.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 537.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 623.41. The firm has a market cap of £542.19 million and a PE ratio of 2.35.

In related news, insider Paola Subacchi bought 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 583 ($7.60) per share, for a total transaction of £8,552.61 ($11,144.92).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

