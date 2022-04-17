Analysts Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,533.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.28 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

GNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $199,075.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $26,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.76%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

