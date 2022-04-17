Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives C$56.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CSFB set a C$5.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64. Also, Director Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$214,009.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 619,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,492,541.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,331 shares of company stock worth $1,997,880.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$7.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.78 and a twelve month high of C$7.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$635.16 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

