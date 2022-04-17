Analysts Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) PT at GBX 2,585

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,585 ($33.69).

HIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.49) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday.

LON:HIK opened at GBX 2,070 ($26.97) on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,767 ($23.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,703 ($35.22). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,014.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,165.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 28.20%.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($25.91), for a total transaction of £546,660.24 ($712,353.71). Also, insider Douglas Hurt bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,954 ($25.46) per share, for a total transaction of £29,310 ($38,193.90).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

