Analysts Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price at $122.21

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 116,684 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $69.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.95. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.