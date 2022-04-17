NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives $28.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.64.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after buying an additional 199,389 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 169,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 74,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

