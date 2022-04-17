Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Price Target at C$134.93

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$134.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFII. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

TFII opened at C$102.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$126.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$131.18. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$92.94 and a 52 week high of C$148.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion and a PE ratio of 11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.95, for a total transaction of C$3,348,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$561,399,318.45. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $12,031,850.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

