Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $183.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.71.

WIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com stock opened at $89.73 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $329.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Wix.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Wix.com by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Wix.com by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.