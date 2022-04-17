ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives $288.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASAZY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASAZY stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.48%. Equities analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.