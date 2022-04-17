Analysts Set Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) PT at $8.91

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $115,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

