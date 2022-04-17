Brokerages Set Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target at $41.80

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cowen upgraded Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Research analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $132,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $253,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,288 shares of company stock worth $1,644,153 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth about $2,392,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,654,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.