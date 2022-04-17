Brokerages Set Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) PT at $10.50

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

ESRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 477,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,130 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 122,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,175,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESRT opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

