Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives $4,625.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,625.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WZZZY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($67.76) to GBX 4,400 ($57.34) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($63.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.49) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

