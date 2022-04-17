Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Price Target at C$56.57

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.57.

TSU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Trisura Group stock opened at C$33.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.23. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$27.79 and a 12 month high of C$49.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.1700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

