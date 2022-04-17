Analysts Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Price Target at C$90.53

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$90.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$110.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$100.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

TSE LSPD opened at C$32.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.04. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of C$24.91 and a one year high of C$165.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.11.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

