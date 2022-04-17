Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Receives GBX 870 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 870 ($11.34).

BOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.88) to GBX 800 ($10.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 770 ($10.03) to GBX 750 ($9.77) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

In other Bodycote news, insider Daniel A. Dayan bought 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £199,715 ($260,248.89). Also, insider Daniel A. Dayan bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.27) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($132,395.10).

Shares of LON BOY opened at GBX 626.50 ($8.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 690.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 788.09. Bodycote has a 1-year low of GBX 588.50 ($7.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,007 ($13.12).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is 0.63%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

