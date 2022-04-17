Analysts Set Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target at $44.30

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.30.

FINGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

FINGF opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. Finning International has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $32.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

