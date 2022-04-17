Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $181.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.77.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $146.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a twelve month low of $137.65 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

