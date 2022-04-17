Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Klaus Georg Schmid Purchases 166,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 166,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$80,842.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932,700 shares in the company, valued at C$454,224.90.

On Monday, April 11th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 20,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$8,120.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 65,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$25,285.00.

Shares of BAU stock opened at C$0.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$28.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46.

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project, which consists of 9 claim blocks covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

