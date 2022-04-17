Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVTS. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a current ratio of 27.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $25,515,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $3,257,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

