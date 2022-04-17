Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Down 30.9% in March

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Yellow Cake has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

